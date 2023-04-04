BTS Joins The Beatles & The Supremes for This Hot 100 Achievement, Thanks to Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’

Even while on break, BTS scores a supremely fab week on the Billboard Hot 100.

As previously reported, Jimin’s “Like Crazy” blasts in at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart (dated April 8), marking his first leader – and the first for a member of the superstar South Korean pop group. He’s also the first South Korean solo artist to lead the list.

With BTS having tallied six Hot 100 No. 1s, and Jimin notching his first, BTS joins The Beatles and The Supremes as the only groups with at least six leaders and at least one member having led the list solo.

The Beatles boast a record 20 Hot 100 No. 1s, while all four members have reigned solo: Paul McCartney (nine No. 1s), George Harrison (three), John Lennon and Ringo Starr (two each).

(Notably, on this date – April 4 – in 1964, The Beatles became the first act to monopolize the Hot 100’s entire top five. Drake, in 2021, and Taylor Swift, in 2022 – as she secured each spot in the top 10 – have each since matched the milestone.)

The Supremes amassed 12 Hot 100 leaders, while Diana Ross added six solo.

Here’s a recap of each group’s Hot 100 No. 1s and all the chart-toppers by their respective soloists.

BTS:

“My Universe,” with Coldplay, 2021

“Permission To Dance,” 2021

“Butter,” 2021

“Life Goes On,” 2020

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo, 2020

“Dynamite,” 2020

Jimin:

“Like Crazy,” 2023

The Beatles:

“The Long and Winding Road”/“For You Blue,” 1970

“Let It Be,” 1970

“Come Together”/“Something,” 1969

“Get Back,” with Billy Preston, 1969

“Hey Jude,” 1968

“Hello Goodbye,” 1967-68

“All You Need Is Love,” 1967

“Penny Lane,” 1967

“Paperback Writer,” 1966

“We Can Work It Out,” 1966

“Yesterday,” 1965

“Help!,” 1965

“Ticket To Ride,” 1965

“Eight Days a Week,” 1965

“I Feel Fine,” 1964-65

“A Hard Day’s Night,” 1964

“Love Me Do,” 1964

“Can’t Buy Me Love,” 1964

“She Loves You,” 1964

“I Want To Hold Your Hand,” 1964

Paul McCartney:

“Say Say Say,” with Michael Jackson, 1983-84

“Ebony and Ivory,” with Stevie Wonder, 1982

“Coming Up (Live at Glasgow),” with Wings, 1980

“With a Little Luck” (Wings), 1978

“Silly Love Songs” (Wings), 1976

“Listen to What the Man Said” (Wings), 1975

“Band on the Run,” with Wings, 1974

“My Love,” with Wings, 1973

“Uncle Albert”/“Admiral Halsey,” with Linda McCartney, 1971

George Harrison:

“Got My Mind Set on You,” 1988

“Give Me Love – (Give Me Peace on Earth),” 1973

“My Sweet Lord”/“Isn’t It a Pity,” 1970

John Lennon:

“(Just Like) Starting Over,” 1980-81

“Whatever Gets You Thru the Night,” with the Plastic Ono Nuclear Band, 1974

Ringo Starr:

“You’re Sixteen,” 1974

“Photograph,” 1973

The Supremes:

“Someday We’ll Be Together” (Diana Ross & The Supremes), 1969

“Love Child” (Diana Ross & The Supremes), 1968

“The Happening,” 1967

“Love Is Here and Now You’re Gone,” 1967

“You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” 1966

“You Can’t Hurry Love,” 1966

“I Hear a Symphony,” 1965

“Back in My Arms Again,” 1965

“Stop! In the Name of Love,” 1965

“Come See About Me,” 1964

“Baby Love,” 1964

“Where Did Our Love Go,” 1964

Diana Ross: