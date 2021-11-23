BTS’ AMA-Winning ‘Butter’ Holds Atop Weekly Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS‘ “Butter” tallies a fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Nov. 27), powered by Twitter.

“Butter,” released on HYBE/BigHit Music/Columbia, reigns with 5.8 million Twitter mentions (down 19%) in the tracking week, which ran from Friday, Nov. 12, through Thursday, Nov. 18.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday to Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, awards shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

The latest conversation surrounding “Butter,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks beginning in June, can be traced in large part to its nomination for favorite pop song at the American Music Awards, which aired Sunday, Nov. 20, on ABC. The song took home the trophy in the category, while BTS also won artist of the year and favorite pop duo or group.

BTS has now ruled the weekly iteration of Hot Trending Songs for all five weeks of the chart’s existence, as the South Korean stars’ “Permission to Dance” led the inaugural list (dated Oct. 30).

Elsewhere in the Hot Trending Songs chart’s top five, TWICE’s new track “Scientist” debuts at No. 4 (1.1 million mentions). The song is from the group’s album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, which debuts at No. 3 on the Nov. 27 Billboard 200 with 66,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data.

Dimash Kudaibergen opens at No. 6 on Hot Trending Songs with “Be With Me” (967,000 mentions). The Kazakh singer-songwriter places two songs in the top 10, as “Fly Away” rises 4-3.

The other debut on the ranking is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “Frost” at No. 19. The song enters thanks to continued conversation around its official video, which premiered Oct. 27.

