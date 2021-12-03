Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s ‘No Nukes Concerts’ Makes Top 10 Debut Across Billboard Charts

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s previously unreleased The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts makes a top 10 debut across Billboard’s Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Tastemaker Albums and Top Current Album Sales charts (dated Dec. 4). The album was recorded in September of 1979 at the Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The set, released on Nov. 19, includes songs recorded over two nights — including “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and “The River.”

The album sold 19,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 25, according to MRC Data, across all of its formats combined (including editions containing a video of the same 13 songs in a concert film, such as a two CD/one DVD set and a two CD/one blu-ray package).

No Nukes debuts at No. 6 on Top Album Sales, No. 4 on Top Rock Albums, No. 4 on Tastemaker Albums and No. 6 on Top Current Album Sales. (Tastemaker Albums ranks the top-selling albums of the week at independent and small chain record stores.) No Nukes also enters at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, giving The Boss his 41st chart entry and 32nd top 40-charting album on the tally.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Elsewhere on the Top Album Sales chart, Adele’s 30 makes a splashy debut at No. 1 with the biggest sales week for any album since 2017, as it starts with 692,000 copies sold. Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) falls to No. 2 in its second week with 67,000 copies sold (down 82%), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raise the Roof debuts at No. 3 with 38,000 and Twenty One Pilots’ Scaled and Icy returns to the top 10, as it re-enters at No. 4 with 23,000 (up 4,469%) after its release on vinyl.

TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T=>3 falls 2-5 with 21,000 sold (down 64%), Silk Sonic’s (the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) An Evening With Silk Sonic dips 3-7 with 17,000 (down 60%), Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour vaults 26-8 with 14,000 (up 77%) and Billie Eilish’s chart-topping Happier Than Ever zooms 23-9 with 13,000 (up 67%). The latter gain thanks to promotion of their vinyl releases at Target stores.

ABBA’s former No. 1 Voyage rounds out the top 10, as it falls 5-10 with 13,000 sold (down 33%).