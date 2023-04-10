Boygenius Bags U.K. Chart Crown With ‘The Record’

Boygenius is the U.K.’s chart champion, as The Record (via Interscope) blasts to No. 1.

The U.S. indie rock “supergroup,” comprising Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, debuts at the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published April 7, leading an all-new top 3.

The Record, the best-seller on vinyl during the chart cycle, is Dacus and Baker’s first appearances in the top 40 entries, and it eclipse Bridgers’ solo best chart performance, a No. 6 peak for her sophomore solo LP Punisher from 2020.

Coming at No. 2 on the latest all-genres albums survey is Melanie Martinez‘s Portals (Atlantic). That’s a career-best for the U.S. alternative-pop artist, following her 2015 debut Cry Baby (No. 32 peak) and 2019’s K-12 (No. 8).

Australian indie-rock trio DMA’S has been dreaming of a high chart bow with How Many Dreams? (via I Oh You/Mushroom), which had tracked for a No. 3 berth on the midweek chart. Dreams completes the chart race in third position, a career-best for the Sydney band — Tommy O’Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took — following the No. 4 peak for its predecessor, 2020’s The Glow.

Following the long-overdue release of De La Soul’s catalog on DSPs, the hip-hop pioneers’ 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising (Chrysalis) hits a new peak, some 34 years after its original release. 3 Feet High and Rising rises to No. 9, its first appearance in the top 10, thanks to a reissue campaign on vinyl, CD and cassette. Last month, as it hit streaming platforms, the set vaulted to a then-best of No. 12.

Closing out the top 10 is Davido, with his fourth studio set Timeless (Ceremony of Roses). It’s the Nigerian singer-songwriter’s first top 10 appearance on the U.K. chart.

Finally, Odd Future rapper, singer and songwriter Tyler, the Creator returns to the top 20 with his 2021 effort Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia), which benefits from the deluxe reissue treatment. Call Me rings in at No. 18.

