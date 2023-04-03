Boygenius Leads Midweek Chart With ‘The Record’

Boygenius is bouncing to No. 1 on the U.K. chart with The Record (via Interscope), the indie supergroup’s debut LP.

Formed by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, Boygenius leads an all-new top three on the Official Chart Update, the U.K.’s midweek tally.

If it holds its spot, The Record would give Bridgers her highest-charting U.K. LP, beating the No. 6 best for her 2020 record Punisher. Boygenius’ eponymously titled EP from 2018 didn’t trouble the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, Melanie Martinez is on track for a career-best No. 2 with Portals (Atlantic), her third studio release. The U.S. alternative-pop act already has one U.K. top 10 to her name: 2019’s K-12, which peaked at No. 8.

Completing the podium on the Official Chart Update is Australian indie-rock trio DMA’S, with How Many Dreams? (I Oh You/Mushroom Group). Showcasing a reimagined Britpop sound and swagger, DMA’S — comprising Tommy O’Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took — last cracked the top 10 with 2020’s The Glow, which peaked at No. 4.

Following a reissue across vinyl, CD and cassette formats, De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising (Chrysalis) could return to the top 10, for a brand new peak. The set, which reenters at No. 4 on the chart update, recently rebounded to a current best No. 12 following the long-overdue rollout of the hip-hop pioneers’ catalog on streaming platforms.

Also new to the top 10 at the midweek stage is The Who With Orchestra – Live at Wembley (Universal Music Recordings), a live recording from the British rock legends’ only U.K. date of their 2019 Moving On Tour. If it stays put, Live at Wembley, recorded with the 57-piece Isobel Griffiths Orchestra, will give Roger Daltrey and Co. their 16th U.K. top 10 album.

Finally, Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido is eyeing a career-best peak with his fourth studio album, Timeless (via Ceremony of Roses). It’s new at No. 8 on the chart blast.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday (April 7).

