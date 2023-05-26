Boygenius Scores First No. 1 Song With ‘Not Strong Enough’

The first No. 1 for boygenius on a Billboard songs chart is “Not Strong Enough,” which lifts to the top of the Adult Alternative Airplay tally dated June 3.

The track also marks the first trip to No. 1 on an airplay ranking for each member of the three-piece band, featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus.

As soloists, Bridgers boasts the best rank of the group on the chart, thanks to “Sidelines,” which hit No. 12 in July 2022. Dacus has reached a No. 13 best in September 2021 with “Brando,” followed by Baker with “Faith Healer” (No. 14, March 2021).

Concurrently, “Not Strong Enough” jumps into the top 20 of Alternative Airplay (23-20). It’s the first top 20 entry for the group; Bridgers reached No. 25 with “Kyoto” in February 2021.

On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, “Not Strong Enough” lifts 15-14 with 2.2 million audience impressions May 19-25, according to Luminate.

On the most recently published, May 27-dated multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs survey, “Not Strong Enough” ranked at its No. 29 high. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 1.4 million official U.S. streams May 12-18.

The Record, boygenius’ debut full-length album, which includes “Not Strong Enough,” bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart dated April 15 and has earned 162,000 equivalent album units to date.

The set also started at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200. “We were told, if we were lucky, maybe we were going to break top 10. And then it was, actually, maybe we could break top five,” Dacus recently told Billboard, noting that Bridgers shared the news of the LP’s debut rank as they were practicing. “We celebrated by playing the songs.”

All June 3-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Wednesday, May 31.