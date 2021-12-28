Bo Burnham & Kid Cudi Vinyl Releases Spur Big Gains on Top Album Sales Chart

The vinyl releases of Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs) and Kid Cudi’s Man On the Moon III: The Chosen pushes both albums back onto Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 1, 2022) — and straight into the top five.

On the Top Album Sales chart, Inside (The Songs) re-enters at No. 3 (a new high, and its first week in the top 10) with 44,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 23 (up 15,220%; and easily the album’s best sales week). The album was released on vinyl and CD for the first time on Dec. 17. Of its 44,000 sold for the week, vinyl sales comprised 36,000; CD sales comprised 8,000 and digital download sales comprised a negligible sum.

Inside (The Songs) was initially released on June 10 as a digital download and via streaming services. It spent five weeks on Top Album Sales (the June 19 through July 17-dated charts) and then left the tally until it re-entered this week.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi’s Man On the Moon III: The Chosen also scores a new high on Top Album Sales, as it re-enters at No. 4 (surpassing its previous high-water mark of No. 10) with 42,000 sold (up 4,359%; its best sales week). The Chosen dropped on vinyl LP for the first time on Dec. 17. Vinyl sales comprised 41,500 of the album’s sales for the week.

The Chosen was originally released on Dec. 11, 2020 as a digital album and via streaming services. Its CD edition arrived on June 18. It previously notched two nonconsecutive weeks on Top Album Sales (Dec. 26, 2020 and July 3, 2021-dated charts).

Inside (The Songs) and The Chosen have now sold 67,000 and 81,000 copies since their original release, across all of their available retail formats (physical and digital combined), in the U.S.

Ahead of both albums on Top Album Sales are Adele’s 30, which is steady at No. 1 for a fifth straight week, selling 180,000 copies (up 23%). Taylor Swift’s former leader, Red (Taylor’s Version), is a non-mover at No. 2 with 47,000 sold (up 40%).

On Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, which ranks the top-selling vinyl albums of the week, The Chosen and Inside (The Songs) debut at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Adele’s 30 remains at No. 1 for a fifth straight week on Vinyl Albums, with 59,000 copies sold on vinyl.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

NCT’s Universe: The 3rd Album, Neo Culture Technology debuts at No. 5 on Top Album Sales with 37,000 copies sold. It’s the second top 10 – and top five – effort for the ensemble, which previously hit No. 2 with Resonance, Pt. 1 (Oct. 31, 2020-dated chart). Like many K-pop releases, the CD edition of the album was issued in two collectible packages, each with randomized internal paper goods (such as photo cards, postcards and stickers). The album was only available on CD and as a digital download – and 99.5% of its sales came from its CDs. The digital album sold a negligible sum for the week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour falls 4-6 with 33,000 sold (though up 21%), Billie Eilish’s chart-topping Happier Than Ever dips 5-7 with 26,000 (up 41%), TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3 jumps 21-8 with 24,000 (up 118%), Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas slips 7-9 with 24,000 (up 40%) and The Beatles’ Let It Be descends 6-10 with 23,000 (up 34%).