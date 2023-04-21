BM Scores First No. 1 on Billboard Argentina Hot 100 With ‘M. A (Mejores Amigos)’

Argentinian trap artist Brian Sánchez, who goes by stage name BM, crosses off a new career achievement as “M.A (Mejores Amigos)” rises 5-1 to lead the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated April 15). The song lands at the summit after the remix with Callejero Fino, La Joaqui and Lola Índigo dropped April 5th.

The new champ sends Emilia, Big One and Callejero Fino’s “En La Intimidad” to No. 3 after its seven-week domination. Big One, Ke Personajes and FMK’s “Un Finde l Crossover#2” takes the Greatest Gainer honor of the week with a 68-rank climb, as the song rallies 70-2 in its second week. Luck Ra’s “Ya No Vuelvas,” featuring La K’Onga and Ke Personajes, drops 3-4, while Karol G & Shakira’s “TQG” dips 5-2. Elsewhere, Spaniard singer Aitana adds a fourth chart entry and scores the Hot Shot Debut of the week with “Los Angeles” at No. 76.

Ke Personajes collects eight simultaneous tracks on the current chart, as “Disfruto” debuts at No. 87, while “Otro Día Más,” featuring La Contra, and “Adios Amor/ Oye Mujer” re-enter at No. 89 and No. 100, respectively. With eight total entries in the same chart week, the Argentinian ensemble joins five other artist who have also placed at least eight concurrent titles in the same chart week in 2023: Callejero Fino (March 18, March 25, April 8, and April 15-dated rankings) TINI (chart dated March 14), La Joaqui (Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, and Feb. 18-dated lists), Maria Becerra (Jan. 28 and Feb. 18-dated recaps) and Bad Bunny (Jan. 7 and Jan. 14-dated charts). Among all acts and periods, Bad Bunny continues to lead with a total of 17 concurrent tracks on chart dated May 21, 2022.

David Rodriguez, who goes by Papichamp, returns with “Vamos a Amanecer,” with Ecko and Alejo Isakk, at No. 92. He last scored an entry through another Ecko collab, “Combi Nueva,” which also includes Blunted Vato and L-Gante, in 2021.