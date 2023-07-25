Blur Blazes to U.K. Chart Lead With ‘The Ballad of Darren’

Blur will be hard to catch in the U.K. chart race.

The legendary Britpop band sets a dizzying pace on the midweek chart with The Ballad of Darren (via Parlophone), which is currently outselling the rest of the top 10 combined, the Official Charts Company reports.

Dropping last Friday, July 21, The Ballad of Darren is likely to mark the group’s seventh U.K. No. 1, which includes their most recent effort, 2015’s The Magic Whip.

The foursome, comprising Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree, also hit No. 1 with Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), and Think Tank (2003) (2015).

Of their eight previous studio LPs, only their first two efforts, 1991 debut Leisure (No. 7 peak) and 1993’s sophomore release Modern Life is Rubbish (No. 15), have failed to summit.

Frontman Albarn has already lifted the crown this year, with Gorillaz, whose Cracker Island started atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart in March, for the “virtual” act’s second leader.

Meanwhile, Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are soaring high on the latest chart blast with Starcatcher (EMI), their third album. It’s new at No. 2, and is set to earn Greta Van Fleet a new career high, eclipsing 2018’s Anthem of a Peaceful Army (No. 12 peak) and 2021’s The Battle at Garden’s Gate (No. 8).

Completing an all-new top three at the midweek point is by Nottingham, England alt-rock act As December Falls’ Join The Club (ADF). It’s new at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update, and should give the indie outfit their debut chart appearance.

Further down the midweek tally, K-pop girl group NewJeans could slip into the top 10 with their second EP, Get Up (Polydor). Featuring the viral single “Super Shy,” Get Up is on track for a No. 7 start.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday, July 28.