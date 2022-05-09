Blossoms Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Ribbon Around the Bomb’

Blossoms make it three in a row as Ribbon Around the Bomb (via EMI) explodes at No. 1 in the U.K.

With Ribbon, the English indie outfit — Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock — have the best-selling album on physical formats in the U.K. his week, accounting for 90% of its chart sales, the OCC reports.

Blossoms also ruled the weekly survey with their eponymously-titled set from 2016 and Foolish Loving Spaces from 2020.

Coming in new at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart is Future’s I Never Liked You (Epic/Freebandz). It’s the Atlanta rapper’s highest chart performance to date, and his third U.K. Top 10 after 2015’s Drake collaboration What a Time to Be Alive (No. 6) and 2020’s High Off Life (No. 5).

Another veteran act enjoys a strong start this week is Rammstein, whose eighth effort Zeit (Spinefarm) completes an all-new Top 3. It’s the German industrial legends’ second Top 10 appearance, equaling the No. 3 for 2019’s Rammstein.

Rounding out the Top 5 is Thunder, whose fourteenth studio LP Dopamine (BMG) becomes the British rock vets’ twelfth U.K. Top 40 appearance, while indie rockers Bloc Party return to the top tier with their first release in six years, Alpha Games (BMG). It’s new at No. 7.

Following its release on vinyl, The Weeknd’s leader Dawn FM (Republic Records/XO) blasts 42-33. Dawn FM is the biggest album of the year in the U.K., the OCC reports, logging 17 weeks on the survey since its release late January, including one stint at the summit.