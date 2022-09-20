BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart, NCT 127 Debuts in Top Five

BLACKPINK scores its second leader on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 24), powered by Twitter, as “Shut Down” surges from No. 16 to No. 1 following the release of the group’s new LP Born Pink Sept. 16.

“Shut Down” is the second single from the set, after “Pink Venom,” which earned BLACKPINK its first Hot Trending Songs No. 1 in August. The latter became the first track to debut atop the tally.

Dating to the chart’s launch last October, BLACKPINK is just the third act to achieve multiple No. 1s. The act joins South Korean pop group BTS, with three, and BTS member J-Hope, who has scored two as a soloist.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, NCT 127‘s “2 Baddies” debuts at No. 5, earning the group its third top 10. The song is the title track from the act’s new full-length, released Sept. 16.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

