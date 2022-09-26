BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

BLACKPINK‘s “Shut Down” blasts onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1.

The South Korean pop superstars achieve their second No. 1 on the Global 200 after “Pink Venom” debuted atop the Sept. 3 chart. They notch their third leader on Global Excl. U.S., following “Pink Venom” and “Lovesick Girls,” which launched atop the list in October 2020.

Both “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom” are from BLACKPINK’s new album Born Pink, which soars in as the act’s first No. 1 on the U.S-based Billboard 200 chart.

The two global charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Shut Down’ Starts Atop Global 200

BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” opens at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 with 152.8 million streams and 17,000 downloads sold worldwide in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week, following its Sept. 16 arrival on parent album Born Pink.

Now with two Global 200 No. 1s, BLACKPINK joins BTS (six), Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo (two each) as the only acts with multiple leaders since the chart began.

BLACKPINK – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – also ranks at No. 2 on the Global 200 with the new set’s “Pink Venom,” which reigned in its first two weeks on the chart and rebounds from No. 4. The act is the first group to place at Nos. 1 and 2 in a single week on the Global 200; soloists Harry Styles (June 4 this year) and Drake (March 20, 2021) previously achieved the feat.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” backtracks to No. 3 from its No. 2 Global 200 high; Styles’ “As It Was” falls to No. 4 after a record 15 weeks at the summit; and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” descends 3-5, after reaching No. 2.

BLACKPINK Also No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

“Shut Down” concurrently roars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 140 million streams and 13,000 downloads sold worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the Sept. 16-22 tracking week.

Now up to three Global Excl. U.S. No. 1s, BLACKPINK boasts the second-best sum, after BTS (six). Justin Bieber is the only other act with multiple leaders on the list (two).

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is just the fourth act to debut atop the Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard 200 charts simultaneously. Here’s a recap of all such triple premieres:

Simultaneous No. 1 Global 200, Global Excl. U.S. & Billboard 200 Debuts:

Oct. 1, 2022, BLACKPINK, “Shut Down,” Born Pink

Nov. 27, 2021, Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” Red (Taylor’s Version)

April 3, 2021, Justin Bieber, “Peaches” (feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon), Justice

Dec. 5, 2020, BTS, “Life Goes On,” BE

BLACKPINK also ranks at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. with “Pink Venom,” which led in its first three weeks on the survey and rises from No. 3. The act is the second to place at Nos. 1 and 2 in a single week on the chart, following BTS (Dec. 5, 2020).

Rounding out the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” retreats to No. 3 from its No. 2 best; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” drops to No. 4 following six weeks at No. 1; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slips 4-5, after logging a record 13 weeks on top.

