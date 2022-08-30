BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart for Second Week

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” tallies a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 3), powered by Twitter, following its first full week of release. The track became the first to debut at the summit a week earlier ahead of its official Aug. 19 release.

As previously reported, “Pink Venom” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with the biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since June 2021.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, BTS’ 2020 smash “Dynamite” re-enters at No. 2, a new high (dating to the chart’s October 2021 launch), driven by buzz for the second anniversary of its release. The group claims its record-extending eighth top five hit on the chart.

Plus, Mark Tuan scores his third Hot Trending Songs hit, as “Far Away” arrives at No. 16. It’s the lead single from his debut solo album The Other Side, which dropped Aug. 26. Tuan previously appeared on the chart with “My Life” (No. 14 peak in February) and “Last Breath” (No. 16, December). GOT7, with him as a member, reached No. 5 in June with “Nanana.”

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

