BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Tops Billboard Global Charts For Second Week

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” spends a second week atop both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. A week earlier, the song launched with the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys started in September 2020.

Plus, and Elton John and Britney Spears‘ “Hold Me Closer” debuts at No. 6 on the Global 200, while on Global Excl. U.S., IVE‘s “After Like” surges from No. 27 to No. 9 following its first full week of tracking and TWICE‘s “Talk That Talk” begins at No. 10.

The two charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

BLACKPINK Tops Global 200, John & Spears Soar In

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” adds a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as the South Korean act’s first leader on the list drew 108.4 million streams (down 49%) and sold 7,000 downloads (down 81%) worldwide in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week.

A week earlier, the song by the quartet (Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé) roared in with the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total – 212.1 million – since the Global 200 began in September 2020, trailing only the 289.5 million that BTS’ “Butter” drew, likewise in its first week, as reflected on the June 5, 2021, chart.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rebounds 3-2 after a record 13 weeks atop the Global 200; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises 4-3, after reaching No. 2; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” drops 2-4, following four weeks at the summit; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” keeps at No. 5, after hitting No. 4.

Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” bounds onto the Global 200 at No. 6 with 27.1 million streams and 74,000 sold worldwide in its first week, following its Aug. 26 release. The song is a mash-up of three John hits: largely 1972’s “Tiny Dancer” and 1992’s “The One,” along with his 1976 Kiki Dee duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The new blend arrives as John’s second top 10 in the Global 200’s nearly two-year history, after his previous multi-classic reworking of his catalog, his Dua Lipa collaboration “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” hit No. 3 in January.

Spears scores her first Global 200 top 10. (In her sole prior appearance on the chart, her 2000 chestnut “My Only Wish [This Year]” hit No. 112 over the 2021-22 holiday season.)

K-Pop Power: BLACKPINK, IVE & TWICE

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, as the group’s second leader (after “Lovesick Girls,” in October 2020) tallied 99.5 million streams (down 50%) and sold 5,000 (down 84%) in territories outside the U.S. in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. top five likewise holds in place from a week earlier: Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” at No. 2, following five weeks at No. 1; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at No. 3, following a record 13 weeks on top; Rosalía’s “Despechá” at No. 4, after reaching No. 3; and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 5, after rising to No. 2.

South Korea’s IVE scores its second Global Excl. U.S. top 10 – and its best rank on the chart – as “After Like” leaps 27-9 in its second week. In its first full tracking week, following its Aug. 22 release, the song – which incorporates an instrumental hook from Gloria Gaynor’s 1979 disco anthem “I Will Survive” – drew 25.9 million streams and sold 3,000 outside the U.S.

The six-member act previously hit the Global Excl. U.S. top 10 with “Love Dive,” which reached No. 10 in April.

TWICE also notches its second Global Excl. U.S. top 10, as “Talk That Talk” debuts at No. 10 with 38.8 million streams and 5,000 sold outside the U.S. Aug. 26-Sept. 1. The song is from the nine-member South Korean group’s new EP, Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album, which starts at No. 3 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 chart.

TWICE ties its best Global Excl. U.S. placement, after “The Feels” debuted and peaked at No. 10 in October 2021.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 10, 2022)

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.