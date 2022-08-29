BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Blasts in at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds onto both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts at No. 1, boasting the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the surveys began in September 2020.

The song is the South Korean pop superstars’ first No. 1 on the Global 200, besting the No. 2-peaking “Lovesick Girls,” and their second leader on Global Excl. U.S., after “Lovesick Girls” launched atop the list in October 2020.

Meanwhile, with the coronation of “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK becomes the first act to top the Global 200 and include a member that has led the list solo; the quartet’s Rosé reigned in March 2021 with the No. 1 debut of her single “On the Ground.” (That track also opened atop Global Excl. U.S., where BLACKPINK remains the only act to hit No. 1 and have a member do the same solo, thanks to “Lovesick Girls,” “On the Ground” and “Pink Venom.”)

The two charts rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Biggest Worldwide Streaming Week Since 2021, BLACKPINK’s First Global 200 No. 1

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” premieres as the South Korean act’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 212.1 million streams and sold 36,000 downloads worldwide in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, following its Aug. 19 release.

The song by the quartet – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé – scores the second-biggest worldwide weekly streaming total since the Global 200 began in September 2020, trailing only the 289.5 million that BTS’ “Butter” drew, likewise in its first week, as reflected on the June 5, 2021, chart. As previously reported, “Pink Venom” set records on both Spotify and YouTube during its premiere week.

“Pink Venom,” which also became the first title to debut at No. 1 on the weekly Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 27), ushers in BLACKPINK’s second LP, Born Pink, due Sept. 16.

Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” drops to No. 2 following four weeks atop the Global 200; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” descends 2-3 after a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” falls 3-4 after reaching No. 2; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” slips to No. 5 from its No. 4 high.

BLACKPINK Scores Second Global Excl. U.S. Leader

“Pink Venom” concurrently roars in as BLACKPINK’s second No. 1, after “Lovesick Girls,” on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 198.1 million streams and 27,000 downloads sold worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week.

BLACKPINK becomes just the third act with multiple No. 1s since the Global Excl. U.S. chart started, joining BTS (six) and Justin Bieber (also two).

Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” retreats to No. 2 following five weeks atop Global Excl. U.S.; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” dips 2-3, after a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Rosalía’s “Despechá” slides to No. 4 from its No. 3 best; and Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” backtracks 4-5, after reaching No. 2.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Sept. 3, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 30). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.