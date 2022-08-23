BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ Is First Hit to Debut at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom” bounds in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 27), powered by Twitter, earning the K-pop group its first leader. It’s also the first song to debut at No. 1, thanks to buzz leading up to its official release (Aug. 19).

“Pink Venom” is the ninth track to top Hot Trending Songs, dating to the chart’s launch last October. BLACKPINK is the third group to top the tally, joining BTS (three No. 1s) and SB19 (with “Bazinga”).

Before “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK had hit Hot Trending Songs with “How You Like That,” which reached No. 19 in November.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TWICE scores its fourth entry, as “Talk That Talk” arrives at No. 6. It marks the act’s second top 10, after the No. 4-peaking “Scientist” in November. “Talk That Talk” is the lead single from the group’s EP Between 1&2, due Aug. 26.

Plus, Nicki Minaj‘s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” debuts at No. 15, thanks to attention surrounding its Aug. 12 release. The song earns the rapper her second entry on the chart, after “Do We Have a Problem?,” with Lil Baby, in February. “Super Freaky Girl” concurrently soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her third career leader and first unaccompanied by any other acts.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

