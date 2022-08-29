Blackpink’s ‘Pink Venom’ Creates Chart History In Australia

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Blackpink makes history with “Pink Venom” (Interscope/Universal), as it blasts to No. 1 on Australia’s singles chart.

With their hot start, the foursome becomes the first K-pop group to debut at the summit of the national singles survey, beating the No. 2 start for BTS’ 2020 hit “Dynamite.”

“Pink Venom,” the first single from the upcoming album Born Pink, beats Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (Universal) and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), respectively, to give Blackpink its first leader in Australia.

Blackpink has a special connection with Australia. Band member Rosè (aka Roseanne Park) was born in Auckland, New Zealand and raised in Melbourne. At age 15, the world of K-pop came calling when, at her father’s suggestion, she auditioned for South Korean music company YG Entertainment. The rest is chart history.

Born Pink is the followup to 2020’s The Album, which came in at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and on the U.S. Billboard 200, for the highest-ever ranking in history by a female K-pop group on the all-genre list.

Meanwhile, The Queen of Pop is crowned on the ARIA Albums Chart with Finally Enough Love (Warner). Madonna’s remix collection blasts to No. 1 on debut for her 12th leader.

Homegrown punk rockers The Chats start at No. 2 with their second studio album, Get F**cked (Ingrooves/RKT). It’s an ARIA Charts peak for the trio, whose first album High Risk Behaviour hit No. 5 on the tally and was shortlisted for best hard rock heavy metal album at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

Also new to the top tier of the ARIA Chart is I Prevail’s True Power (Concord/Universal), new at No. 5. That’s the Michigan rock band’s third consecutive top 10, and a new career peak, eclipsing the No. 6 best for 2019’s Trauma.

Close behind is Five Finger Death Punch’s Afterlife (BNM/MGM), new at No. 6; and Viva Las Vengeance (Atlantic/Warner), the latest album from Brendon Urie’s Panic! At The Disco, new at No. 10.