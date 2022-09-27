BLACKPINK Returns to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart, Thanks to ‘Born Pink’ Debut

BLACKPINK re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 1) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album Born Pink.

The set launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It earns the quartet its first leader and makes BLACKPINK the first all-female group to score a No. 1 on the chart since Danity Kane in 2008 (with Welcome to the Dollhouse).

BLACKPINK is the second K-pop group to top the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating to the list’s launch in 2014. BTS has ruled for 21 weeks. Five such acts have led overall, with Stray Kids, SuperM and TWICE all having reigned for a week apiece. BLACKPINK first led the Artist 100 in October 2020 concurrent with the chart start of its The Album.

BLACKPINK also enters the Billboard Hot 100 with the new LP’s “Shut Down” at No. 25, the week’s highest debut. Plus, the album’s “Pink Venom” rebounds 74-57, after opening at its No. 22 high. The LP is BLACKPINK’s first to generate two top 25 Hot 100 hits, while the group has charted higher only with its Selena Gomez team-up “Ice Cream” (No. 13, 2020).

Fellow South Korean act NCT 127 re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 3, nearly matching its No. 2 peak, thanks to its new LP 2 Baddies. The set debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 58,000 units, marking the group’s third top 10.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.