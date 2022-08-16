BLACKPINK’s Lisa & Girls’ Generation Make Their Mark on Latest Hot Trending Songs Chart

Girls on Top supergroup GOT the Beat, featuring BoA, Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter.

Thai rapper/singer Lisa of BLACKPINK holds the top two positions on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, with “Lalisa” and “Money,” respectively, on the Aug. 20-dated ranking.

“Lalisa,” released in September 2021, returns to No. 1 for a second week on top with 1.6 million Twitter mentions, up 36%, according to Twitter. The song is nominated for best K-pop at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as announced July 26. It’s competing in the category against BTS’ “Yet to Come,” iTZY’s “Loco,” SEVENTEEN’s “Hot,” Stray Kids’ “Maniac” and TWICE’s “The Feels.”

Lisa joins BTS as the only acts to claim the top two positions simultaneously on Hot Trending Songs, dating to the chart’s launch last October. BTS monopolized the top two on both the Dec. 4 and June 25 rankings.

When “Lalisa” first led the Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Aug. 6), Lisa became the first woman to top the tally. The song is also the only title to appear on every Hot Trending Songs chart dating to the survey’s inception (43 weeks and counting).

Among other Hot Trending Songs moves, Girls’ Generation‘s “Forever 1” debuts at No. 5, marking the group’s first appearance. It’s the lead single and title track from the act’s seventh Korean-language studio album, released Aug. 5, after its pending arrival was announced July 25. The LP is Girls’ Generation’s first new music released in five years, dating to Holiday Night: The 6th Album, which debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart in August 2017. Following its first week of release, “Forever 1” debuts at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Aug. 20-dated World Digital Song Sales chart.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

