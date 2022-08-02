BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes First Female Artist to Top Hot Trending Songs Chart

Thai rapper-singer Lisa of BLACKPINK becomes the first female artist to rule Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, as “Lalisa” jumps 6-1 on the Aug. 6-dated ranking.

The track, released in September 2021, leads with a 45% vault to 1.5 million Twitter mentions in the July 22-28 tracking week, according to Twitter. The song’s gain can be attributed in large part to its nomination for Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, announced July 26. “Lalisa” is competing in the category with BTS’ “Yet to Come,” iTZY’s “Loco,” SEVENTEEN’s “Hot,” Stray Kids’ “Maniac” and TWICE’s “The Feels.”

Meanwhile, “Yet to Come” ranks at No. 8 on Hot Trending Songs and “Maniac” places at No. 20.

“Lalisa” is the eighth No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, dating to the chart’s launch in October, after BTS’ “Permission to Dance,” “Butter” and “Yet to Come”; SB19’s “Bazinga”; Ha Sung-Woon and Jimin’s “With You”; and J-Hope’s “More” and “Arson.”

Notably, “Lalisa” holds the distinction as the only song to appear on every Hot Trending Songs chart since the list’s launch – 41 weeks and counting. It debuted at No. 3 on the inaugural ranking and climbed to No. 2 four weeks ago.

TWICE’s “Celebrate” is the sole debut on the latest Hot Trending Songs tally, at No. 19. It’s the group third entry, after “Scientist” (No. 4 peak) and “The Feels” (No. 11). “Celebrate” is the title track from the group’s fourth Japanese-language studio album, released July 27.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

