BlackPink’s Jisoo Nabs First U.K. Top 40 Single With ‘Flower’

BlackPink’s Jisoo scores a slice of U.K. chart history, as her single “Flower” (via Interscope) enters the top 40 on debut.

With the ME cut arriving at No. 38 on the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published April 7, Jisoo becomes the first first member of the K-pop girl group to bag a top tier solo hit.

Jisoo’s bandmates Rosé, Lisa and Jennie have tried. Rosé came closest, with her 2021 debut single “On the Ground” peaking at No. 42.

Thus far, BlackPink has landed eight U.K. top 40 singles: 2018 Dua Lipa collaboration “Kiss and Make Up” (No. 36 peak), 2019’s “Kill This Love” (No. 33), 2020’s “How You Like That” (No. 20), 2020 Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” (No. 39), 2020’s Lovesick Girls (No. 40), 2020’s Lady Gaga collab “Sour Candy” (No. 17), and 2022 singles “Pink Venom” (No. 22) and “Shut Down” (No. 24).

BlackPink already made U.K. chart history when, in 2022, they became the first female K-pop group crowned on the all-genres albums chart with Born Pink, which roared to No. 1. The foursome’s debut The Album had peaked at No. 2 in 2020.

“Flower” is blooming on charts around the world. It’s currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated April 15), becoming the third member of BlackPink to have hit the top 10 on each chart after Rosé and Lisa. “Flower” makes the third-biggest streaming start for an artist’s proper debut focus track since the global charts originated.

Meanwhile, in Australia, “Flower” plants itself at No. 33 on the ARIA Chart. She’s the third member of the group to crack the ARIA Top 50, following recordings by Rosé and Lisa.

