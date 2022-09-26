Blackpink’s ‘Born Pink’ Is a Record-Setting U.K. No. 1

Blackpink continues to make history, this time in the U.K. as Born Pink (via Interscope) bows at No. 1.

With that feat, the K-pop stars — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — become the first-ever K-pop girl group to score a No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

“Congratulations to Blackpink,” comments Martin Talbot, CEO of the Official Charts Company. “Being any kind of chart first is a record which can never be taken away, so for their new album Born Pink to become the first U.K. Official No. 1 by a K-pop girl group is a fantastic achievement – and puts them in the record books forever.”

Born Pink, which also leads the Billboard 200, eclipses the No. 2 U.K. peak for Blackpink’s debut LP from 2020, The Album.

The South Korea outfit breaks records for fun. Since forming in 2016, Blackpink is the most-followed female group on Spotify, and the artist with the most YouTube subscribers.

The first release from Born Pink, “Pink Venom,” was streamed 86.3 million times on YouTube, a result that established three Guinness World Records. It also set a new single-day streaming mark by a female artist on Spotify for 2022. Records seemingly tumble wherever they tread.

In the U.K., Born Pink holds off Autofiction (BMG), the ninth studio effort from Britpop legends Suede. It’s new at No. 2, for the Brett Anderson-led band’s highest chart position since 1999.

Further down the latest list, published Sept. 23, Japanese-British singer and songwriter Rina Sawayama earns a career best with sophomore set Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit), new at No. 3, while Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford snags his first-ever solo top 5 album with (self-titled) (via Island), new at No. 4. It’s Mumford’s fifth top 5 LP across his recording career.

