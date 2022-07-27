Black Midi Tops Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘Hellfire’ Debut

London-based rock group black midi re-enters Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated July 30) at No. 1, leading for the first time thanks to the arrival of its third studio album, Hellfire.

The LP, released via Rough Trade, debuts at No. 13 on Top Alternative Albums with 9,000 equivalent album units earned in the July 15-21 tracking week, according to Luminate. Of that sum, nearly 8,000 were in traditional album sales, with 6,000 on vinyl, prompting a No. 8 start on Top Album Sales and a No. 4 entrance on Vinyl Albums.

black midi first appeared on Billboard‘s charts in 2019 with its debut LP Schlagenheim, which reached No. 15 on Heatseekers Albums. Its 2021 sophomore effort, Cavalcade, hit No. 16 on Top Album Sales and No. 10 on Vinyl Albums.

The group consists of Geordie Greep on vocals and guitar, Cameron Picton on vocals, bass and synths and Morgan Simpson on drums.

black midi is the third group to hit No. 1 on Emerging Artists this year, after NCT Dream and PUP.

Among other Emerging Artists moves, The Linda Lindas launch at No. 4, thanks to their debut studio album Growing Up, released via Epitaph. The set debuts at No. 19 on Top Album Sales (5,000 sold) and No. 10 on Vinyl Albums (4,000).

Before this week, the Linda Lindas had appeared on Billboard‘s charts with one prior title, as their 2021 single “Oh!” rose to No. 29 on Alternative Airplay and No. 31 on Rock & Alternative Airplay.

The group comprises siblings Lucia and Mila de la Garza on guitar and drums, Bela Salazar on guitar and Eloise Wong on bass. All four members contribute vocals.

Plus, beabadoobee re-enters Emerging Artists at No. 8, nearly matching her No. 7 peak, as her sophomore LP Beatopia, released on Dirty Hit, begins at No. 30 on Top Album Sales (3,000 sold). Its single “Talk” reached No. 28 on Alternative Airplay and No. 30 on Rock & Alternative Airplay in April and No. 38 on Adult Alternative Airplay last month.

The Filipino-British singer-songwriter (born Beatrice Lauss) broke through in 2020 as featured on Powfu’s “Death Bed,” which reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and samples her song “Coffee.” She’s placed three songs on Alternative Airplay: “Death Bed” (No. 2, June 2020), “Care” (No. 18, November 2020) and “Talk” and sent her debut album to No. 16 on Top Album Sales in October 2020.

The Emerging Artists chart ranks the most popular developing artists of the week, using the same formula as the all-encompassing Billboard Artist 100, which measures artist activity across multiple Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and the Social 50. (The Artist 100 lists the most popular acts, overall, each week.) However, the Emerging Artists chart excludes acts that have notched a top 25 entry on either the Hot 100 or Billboard 200, as well as artists that have achieved two or more top 10s on Billboard‘s “Hot” song genre charts and/or consumption-based “Top” album genre rankings.

For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.