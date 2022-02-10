Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Kodak Black, Gunna, ‘Encanto’ & More

Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups testing your chart-predicting prowess featured Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” up against Gunna and Future’s “Pushin P,” featuring Young Thug, while Sebastian Yatra’s Encanto track “Dos Oruguitas” faced off against Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which rap hit will be higher on next week’s Hot 100: Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” or “Pushin P” by Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug?

Answer: “Super Gremlin.” While both tracks placed in the top 10, Kodak Black’s single stands at No. 5 on the latest ranking, while “Pushin P” charts at No. 9.

Which recently debuting song will rank higher on next week’s Hot 100: “Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra or “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons X JID?

Answer: “Dos Oruguitas.” Yatra’s Encanto ballad stands at No. 38 on the latest Hot 100, while “Enemy” places at No. 43.

This week’s questions are:

Last week, Encanto‘s “The Family Madrigal” became the Disney soundtrack’s third top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. How many Encanto songs will be in next week’s top 20: Three or fewer, or four or more?

And:

Which song will be higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: “Hrs And Hrs” by Muni Long or “Ghost” by Justin Bieber?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.