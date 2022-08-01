Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Second Week

Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, continue to boast the biggest song in the world, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. A week earlier, the track became the first leader on the lists for each act.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried,” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, flies to both tallies’ top 10, climbing 12-9 on the Global 200 and 14-10 on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

’52’ No. 1 for Second Week on Global 200

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Argentine producer/recording artist Bizarrap and Spanish freestyler Quevedo, spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 92 million streams (up 4%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 34%) worldwide in the July 22-28 tracking week.

“For me, he was the perfect bridge between the Argentine urban movement and the world,” Federico “Fede” Lauria, president of Bizarrap’s label, Dale Play Records, told Billboard last week of his 2019 signing of the artist whose “Sessions” series began in 2018. “You could already see his impact in Argentina. His sessions were already having an effect.”

“My music is now heard around the world, and it’s something that’s honestly just incredible,” marveled Quevedo, who noted that Bizarrap reached out to him via Instagram for their collaboration. “He told me he liked what I was doing and was hoping we could do music together. The timing was perfect because I was in Argentina recording. So, we decided to do the session then. We recorded the song [and] then just spent the day laughing and watching videos on YouTube.

“Whatever Bizarrap touches turns gold,” Quevedo further mused. “Also, the song is perfect for summer and festivals, and people can sing along and dance to it. Plus, I’m a new artist, so I think people are intrigued about what I’m doing.”

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rebounds 4-3, after reaching No. 2; Kate Bush’s 1985 anthem “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” falls 3-4, following three weeks at the summit sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things; and Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” is steady at No. 5, after hitting No. 4.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” jumps 12-9, with 31.3 million streams (up 3%) and 7,000 sold (essentially even week-over-week) worldwide. The song marks the Ryan Tedder-fronted group’s first top 10 since the survey began; on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100, the single has so far reached No. 24 (as of the Aug. 6 list), marking the band’s highest-charting hit since 2014.

The song is the first Global 200 top 10 from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack; the set’s “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga rose to No. 37 in June.

Bizarrap & Quevedo Also Keep Atop Global Excl. U.S.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap and Quevedo concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 86.7 million streams (up 2%) and 800 downloads sold (up 28%) in territories outside the U.S. in the July 22-28 tracking week. (Of the song’s global totals in that span, 94% of its streams and 79% of its sales were from beyond the U.S., slightly gaining domestically from respective splits of 96% and 82% a week earlier, as the track holds at No. 5 on the U.S.-based Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and surges 20-13 on Hot Latin Songs.)

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five lines up as on the Global 200: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 2, following a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” rises 4-3, after reaching No. 2; Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” slips 3-4, after it topped Global Excl. U.S. three weeks earlier; and Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” is stationary at No. 5, following its No. 4 peak.

Also as on the Global 200, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” becomes the band’s first Global Excl. U.S. top 10, charging 14-10 with 22.2 million streams and 3,000 sold outside the U.S.

