Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Rules Billboard Global Charts for Third Week

Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, again claim the biggest song in the world, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” spends a third week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Two weeks earlier, the track became the first leader on the lists for each act.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bizarrap Quevedo See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” bounds 22-6 on the Global 200 and 31-9 on Global Excl. U.S. – as her new LP Renaissance roars in as her seventh No. 1 on the U.S-based Billboard 200 albums chart. Plus, Rosalía‘s “Despechá” debuts at Nos. 8 and 6 on the respective global lists.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

’52’ = 1 for Third Week on Global 200

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” by Argentine producer/recording artist Bizarrap and Spanish freestyler Quevedo, spends a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, as it drew 87 million streams (down 5%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 11%) worldwide in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week.

(Bizarrap will speak at Billboard Latin Music Week, Sept. 26-30, at the Iconic Songwriter Q&A, presented by Sony Music Publishing. You can register here.)

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 2 on the Global 200, after a record 12 weeks at No. 1 beginning in April; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” repeats at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s own “Tití Me Preguntó” rebounds to its No. 4 high from No. 5; and Kate Bush’s 1985 anthem “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” drops 4-5, following three weeks at the summit powered in part by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” blasts 22-6 on the Global 200, as the lead single from her album Renaissance, released July 29, soared by 87% to 40.7 million streams and 98% to 16,000 sold worldwide in the week ending Aug. 4. The song – which vaults to No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 – previously spent a week in the Global 200’s top 10, at No. 9, in early July, marking Beyoncé’s first top 10 since the chart began.

Plus, Rosalía’s “Despechá” launches at No. 8 on the Global 200, with 39.4 million streams and 3,000 sold globally in its first week, following its July 29 release. The electro-merengue/mambo mix marks the Spanish star’s second top 10 on the chart, after “La Noche de Anoche,” with Bad Bunny, debuted and peaked at No. 7 in December 2020.

Bizarrap & Quevedo, Beyoncé, Rosalía Also in Global Excl. U.S. Top 10

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap and Quevedo concurrently crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third week, with 81.8 million streams (down 6%) and 800 downloads sold (up 1%) in territories outside the U.S. in the July 29-Aug. 4 tracking week.

The rest of the Global Excl. U.S. chart’s top five lines up as on the Global 200: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at No. 2, following a record 13 weeks at No. 1; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” is steady at No. 3, after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” revisits its No. 4 best, from No. 5; and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” slips 4-5, after it topped Global Excl. U.S. for a week in mid-July.

Also as on the Global 200, Rosalía and Beyoncé shine in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, as the former’s “Despechá” debuts at No. 6 on the latter list (35.5 million streams, 2,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first week) and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” surges 31-9 (22.8 million, up 65%; 6,000 sold, up 91%). Rosalía posts her third Global Excl. U.S. top 10, after her featured turn, with Farruko, on Sech, Daddy Yankee and J Balvin’s “Relación” and her Bad Bunny team-up “La Noche de Anoche,” both No. 8 hits in 2020. Beyoncé earns her first Global Excl. U.S. top 10.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Aug. 13, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 9). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to final calculations.