Hot 100 First-Timers: Bizarrap & Quevedo Debut With Global Smash ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’

Bizarrap and Quevedo make their first visits to the Billboard Hot 100, as their collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” debuts at No. 98 on the chart dated Aug. 6.

The club-friendly anthem, released via Dale Play Records, opens with 5.3 million official U.S. streams, a 45% gain, in the July 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate. It crowns the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a second week each, after becoming just the second all-Spanish-language song to top the tallies, and ranks at No. 5 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and jumps 20-13 on Hot Latin Songs.

Bizarrap and Quevedo are both newcomers to Billboard‘s charts. Bizarrap (real name: Gonzalo Conde), from Bueno Aires, Argentina, first appeared on a U.S. chart in 2020, with “Mamichula” (billed as Trueno and Nicki Nicole featuring Taiu, Bizarrap and Tatool), which reached No. 49 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 100 on the Global 200. It also spent four weeks atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100, becoming his first of six No. 1s so far, through “Vol. 52.” Bizarrap has earned 34 entries on the Argentina Hot 100, all since October 2019, when he arrived with the No. 13-peaking “Trueno: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 16.”

“Vol. 52” is Bizarrap’s fourth entry on Hot Latin Songs, following “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41,” with Nicky Jam (No. 38 peak in July 2021); “Vol. 46,” with Anuel AA (No. 38, November 2021); and “Vol. 49,” with Residente (No. 22, this March). Bizarrap, 23, notched one prior entry on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, “Vol. 51,” with Villano Antillano (No. 17 peak, this July), and has tallied 16 titles on Global Excl. U.S. and 12 on the Global 200.

Bizarrap’s “Sessions” series highlights developing urban acts in which Bizarrap provides beats and production and guest artists freestyle. Dale Play president Federico “Fede” Lauria describes the concept as “a creative space, a free space, a cultural space and a space that represents very well the beginnings of Argentina’s urban music movement.”

Quevedo (full name: Pedro Domínguez Quevedo), from Madrid, Spain, made his first Billboard chart appearance this February with “Cayo La Noche,” with El Ima, Cruz Cafuné, Bejo, La Pantera, Juseph and Abhir Hathi. The track reached No. 64 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 145 on the Global 200. The 20-year-old has scored two additional entries on Billboard‘s global charts: “Si Quieren Frontear,” with DuKi and De La Ghetto (No. 86 peak on Global Excl. U.S.; No. 200 on the Global 200), and now the juggernaut “Vol. 52.”

“My music is now heard around the world and it’s something that’s honestly just incredible,” Quevedo told Billboard upon the global chart coronation of “Vol. 52,” adding that he’s currently in the studio working on his debut full-length album.