Bizarrap & Peso Pluma’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55’ Blasts to No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S. Chart

Bizarrap and Peso Pluma’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” vaults to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated June 17). The song debuted a week earlier at No. 54 and soars to the top following its first full week of tracking. It’s the second song in Bizarrap’s “Sessions” series to rule the ranking, after “Vol. 52,” with Quevedo, dominated for six weeks in July-September 2022.

Meanwhile, Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” adds a fifth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, having become the ranking’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre.

Notably, Peso Pluma becomes the first act to lead the lists simultaneously with different songs.

Plus, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” debuts at No. 8 on Global Excl. U.S. and No. 9 on the Global 200.

‘55’ = No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S.

“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Peso Pluma, from Mexico, skyrockets to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 64.9 million streams outside the U.S. June 2-8, the song’s first full tracking week following its May 31 release. The corrido debuted a week earlier at No. 54 – and makes the biggest jump to the summit in the survey’s archives.

“Vol. 55” is the second song in Bizarrap’s “Sessions” series to rule Global Excl. U.S., after “Vol. 52,” with Quevedo, reigned for six weeks in July-September 2022. The songs mark Bizarrap’s two No. 1s on the chart, while Peso Pluma earns his first leader on the list. (Each act adds a third top 10.)

In between “Vol. 52” and “Vol. 55,” Bizarrap’s “Vol. 53,” with Shakira, hit No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. this January and “Vol. 54,” with Arcangel, reached No. 22 in April. Seventeen songs in Bizarrap’s “Sessions” series have now secured a spot on the tally, among 20 charted titles by the DJ/producer. “Vol. 36,” with Nathy Peluso, became the first such entry, in December 2020.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” dips to No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, a week after it became the first song originally performed in Japanese to top the tally; Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” falls 2-3. after two weeks on top; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rises 5-4, after reaching No. 2; and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” retreats 3-5, after four weeks at its No. 2 high.

Elsewhere in the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” races onto the chart at No. 8, with 39.7 million streams and 1,000 sold outside the U.S. The collaboration marks the first top 10 on the survey for each London-born rapper. It also launches at No. 1 on the Official UK Singles chart.

‘Ella Baila Sola’ Holds Atop Global 200

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” leads the Billboard Global 200 for a fifth week, with 76.2 million streams (down 1%) and 2,000 sold (down 11%) worldwide June 2-8.

With Bizarrap’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” atop Global Excl. U.S. and “Ella Baila Sola” leading the Global 200, Peso Pluma makes history as the first act to top the charts simultaneously with different songs.

“Vol. 55” opens at No. 2 on the Global 200, with 78.3 million streams and 1,000 sold worldwide. Bizarrap and Peso Pluma each post a third top 10 on the chart.

Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” is steady at No. 3 on the Global 200, after reaching No. 2; Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” rebounds 5-4, two weeks after it bounded in at No. 1; and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” drops to No. 5 from its No. 2 best.

Plus, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” debuts at No. 9 on the Global 200, led by 44.4 million streams worldwide. As on Global Excl. U.S., the track is the first top 10 on the Global 200 for each artist.

Additional reporting by Pamela Bustios.