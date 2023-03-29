BiSH’s Final Single ‘Bye-Bye Show’ Hits No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

BiSH’s “Bye-Bye Show” blasts in at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated March 29, tallying the week from March 20 to 26.

“Bye-Bye Show” sold 281,148 copies in its first week to hit No. 1 for sales, and also came in at No. 2 for radio. The six-member girl group will be disbanding this year and its last single was written and produced by THE YELLOW MONKEY frontman Kazuya Yoshii, with the other members of the veteran rock band — Hideaki Kikuchi on guitar, Yoichi Hirose on bass, and Eiji Kikuchi on drums — taking part in the recording.

“Bye-Bye Show” Music Video

BiSH’s high-profile track came out on top over Kenshi Yonezu’s new single, “LADY,” currently being featured as the commercial song for Coca-Cola Japan’s Georgia bottled coffee. The hitmaker’s new single is an R&B-style number completely different from his long-running hit song “KICK BACK” at No. 7 this week, and was co-arranged by music producer/drummer mabanua. “LADY” racked up 20,907 downloads to rule the metric, while also launching at No. 1 for radio and No. 27 for streaming to debut at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, video views and karaoke data.

