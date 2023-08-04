×
×
Billie Eilish Nabs No. 1 In Australia With ‘What Was I Made For?’

Billie Eilish has her second leader on the ARIA Chart after "Bad Guy."

Billie Eilish, Barbie
Billie Eilish at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for WWD

Billie Eilish is the new queen of Australia’s singles chart with “What Was I Made For?” (via Interscope/Universal), for her second leader.

Lifted from the soundtrack to Barbie, which, like elsewhere, is a monster hit at the Australian box office, “What Was I Made For?” climbs 2-1 on the ARIA Chart, published Aug. 4, for its first stint at the top.

The low-key number is the first single from Barbie to hit No. 1 on the Australian chart, and becomes the U.S. pop phenomenon’s 15th top 10 appearance, which includes a two-week run at the summit for “Bad Guy” in 2019.

“What Was I Made For?” dislodges Dave and Central Cee’s platinum-certified “Sprinter” (Virgin Music/Universal), down 2-1 on the latest survey, ending a seven-week streak at the peak, and is one of three Barbie singles in the top 5. They include Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua’s “Barbie World” (Atlantic/Warner), holding at No. 3, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” (Atlantic/Warner), which lifts 6-4. Meanwhile Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” (Geffen/Universal) continues to show bite, dipping 4-5.

Sinead O’Connor makes a posthumous return to the ARIA Chart with “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Originally a No. 1 hit for eight weeks back in 1990, when it finished the year as the best-selling single Down Under, “Nothing Compares 2 U” returns to the chart at No. 62, following the Irish singer’s death July 26 at age 56.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Travis Scott takes the crown with Utopia (Epic/Sony). The followup to 2018’s Astroworld, Utopia propels 18 tracks onto the national singles survey this week, led by “Meltdown” at No. 6.

Utopia leads an all-new top two on the ARIA Chart, as Post Malone’s fifth and latest studio album, Austin (Universal), starts at No. 2. Posty, who toured Australia earlier in the year in support of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and is set for another solo visit later in 2023, previously hit No. 1 in 2018 with Beerbongs & Bentleys and again in 2019 with Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Meanwhile, Barbie: The Album (Atlantic/Warner), last week’s leader, slips 1-3.

