Billie Eilish’s ‘Barbie’ Single ‘What Was I Made For?’ Challenges For U.K. No. 1

As Barbiemania sweeps the nation, Billie Eilish’s lowkey Barbie cut “What Was I Made For?” (via Interscope) is challenging for the U.K.’s chart crown.

Eilish’s latest hit sits at No. 2 on the midweek chart, having trailed the leader, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood), by just 1,500 combined units with the publication of this week’s earliest chart blast.

“Sprinter” has been unbeatable in its chart run, clocking eight consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Travis Scott could be living his best life with Utopia (via Epic), which is well placed in the national albums chart race. The followup to 2018’s Astroworld, Utopia could yield three top 10 singles, led on the midweek chart by “Meltdown” (No. 7), “Fein” (No. 9) and “Hyaena” (No. 10). Scott has already notched four top 10 appearances.

Further down the list is Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s latest collaboration “Desire” (Columbia), poised for a No. 17 bow. If it holds its position, it would mark Harris’ 41st top 40 single and Smith’s 22nd. The pair previously teamed up on 2018’s “Promises,” which led the national chart for six weeks.

Meanwhile, Sinead O’Connor’s tragic death on July 26, aged 56, is fueling interest in the Irish singer’s biggest hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Chrysalis). The Prince-penned classic from the early ‘90s bounces to No. 19 on the Official Singles Chart Update, dipping from No. 12 on the First Look chart, which ranks tracks based on sales and streaming activity from the first 48 hours. Powered by its emotionally-charged music video, the single led the chart for four weeks following its release in 1990.

Finally, the legendary leftfield electronic music producer Aphex Twin is tuning-up for his highest-ever peak in the U.K. with “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” (Warp). It’s new at No. 29 on the midweek chart, and could mark the artist’s (real name: Richard David James) first appearance on the singles chart since 1999’s “Windowlicker,” which achieved his career-best peak of No. 16.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, Aug. 4.