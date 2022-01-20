Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: The Weeknd, ‘Encanto’ & More

The Weeknd performs for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups featured The Weeknd‘s new LP Dawn FM and the massive success of the Encanto soundtrack’s breakaway hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

On the Billboard Hot 100 dated April 4, 2020, all 14 songs from The Weeknd’s After Hours impacted the chart, including “Blinding Lights” climbing to No. 1. How high will the highest song from Dawn FM rank on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Top 10? Or outside the top 10?

Answer: Outside the top 10. Still, the set’s new single “Sacrifice” leads 17 songs by The Weeknd on the latest Hot 100 chart (dated Jan. 22), as it enters at No. 11. Dawn FM dials up a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with 148,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, earning him his eighth top 10.

Where will “We Need to Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, rank on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Top five? Or outside the top five?

Answer: Top five. The buzzy hit from Encanto rises 5-4 on the latest Hot 100, reaching a new high and becoming the highest charting song from a Walt Disney animated film in over 26 years.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Will Adele’s “Oh My God” match or pass its original peak of No. 5 on next week’s Hot 100? Yes or No?

And:

In their second weeks on the Billboard 200, which album will rank higher: The Weeknd’s Dawn FM or Gunna’s DS4Ever?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.