Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Rosalia, Lil Nas X & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Elton John and Dua Lipa.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Rosalía’s Motomami be the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first top 20 album when it debuts on next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Monotami debuts at No. 33 on the latest Billboard 200, dated April 2. Still, it marks her first entry on the survey and her highest-charting on Top Latin Albums, where it launches at No. 3.

And: Which song will be higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” or Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”?

Answer: “Thats What I Want.” The track hits a new No. 8 high, while former top 10 “Cold Heart” places at No. 14.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

After its first televised performance at the Oscars, will Encanto‘s former No. 1 “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rank in the top three of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and JID or “Ghost” by Justin Bieber?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.