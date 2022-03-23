Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Lil Durk scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 when last year’s Lil Baby collaboration The Voice of the Heroes topped the chart in June. Will 7220 become his first solo No. 1 album when it debuts next week: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes – it launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (dated March 26) with 120,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

And: Combined, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have seven top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100. Will their first collaboration, “Sweetest Pie,” be each star’s latest top 10 upon its debut next week: Yes or No?

Answer: No – it debuts at No. 15 on the latest Hot 100. Still, it starts at No. 2 on Digital Song Sales and No. 9 on Streaming Songs, and marks just the fourth top 15 Hot 100 hit ever by a pair of best new artist Grammy Award winners.

This week’s questions are:

Will Rosalia’s Motomami be the Spanish singer-songwriter’s first top 20 album when it debuts on next week’s Billboard 200: Yes or No?

And: Which song will be higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” or Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”?

