Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Eminem, Doja Cat & More

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Nov. 12, 2017 in London.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Eminem, Queen, Ed Sheeran and Doja Cat.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which greatest hits album will be higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Eminem’s Curtain Call or Queen’s Greatest Hits?

Answer: Curtain Call. Thanks to continued buzz following his Super Bowl halftime performance, Eminem’s greatest hits LP ranks at No. 9 on the latest Billboard 200 (dated March 5), while Queen’s Greatest Hits places at No. 39.

Which 2021 holdover will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Ed Sheeran’s = or Doja Cat’s Planet Her?

Answer: Planet Her. Doja Cat’s LP lands at No. 8, while Sheeran’s ranks at No. 11.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Next week will mark the 100th week on the Billboard 200 for Dua Lipa‘s Future Nostalgia. Will the album spend its centennial frame in the top 40: Yes or No?

And: They collaborated on a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, but whose solo song will be higher on next week’s chart: Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” or Jack Harlow’s “Nail Tech”?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.