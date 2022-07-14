Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Cardi B, The Kid LAROI & More

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on Dec. 3, 2021 in Miami Beach.

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Cardi B‘s new single with Ye and Lil Durk and a special anniversary for The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s “Stay.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Cardi B’s “Hot Shit,” with Ye and Lil Durk, debut in the top five of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. The collab begins at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated July 16). Still, it launches at No. 5 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 7 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, becoming Cardi B’s 17th top 10 on the latter list.

And: Next week will mark one year on the Hot 100 for The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.” It has spent its entire run in the top 20 and all but two weeks in the top 15 … Will it spend its birthday in the top 15: Yes or No?

Answer: No, though just barely, as it dips 15-16. Notably, the song set the record for the most weeks spent in the top 10 from a debut: it logged its first 43 weeks on the tally in the top 10, including seven at No. 1 beginning in August 2021.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Which No. 1 album will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind or Harry Styles’ Harry’s House?

And: Which album will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers or Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.