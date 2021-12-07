Here Are the Answers to the Silk Sonic & Lil Nas X Billboard x VersusGame Matchups

In the latest Billboard & VersusGame matchups, Silk Sonic‘s “Smokin Out the Window” faced off against Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow‘s “Industry Baby,” while Olivia Rodrigo matched up against Doja Cat.

As announced in October, Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes and monetize trend predictions. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. (VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.)

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which song will rank higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Silk Sonic’s “Smokin Out the Window” or Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby”?

Answer: “Industry Baby.” The track places at No. 6 on the Dec. 11-dated chart, while “Smokin Out the Window”ranks at No. 14. (The former spent a week at No. 1 and the latter has hit No. 5.)

Which album will rank higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour or Doja Cat’s Planet Her?

Answer: Sour. Rodrigo’s debut LP ranks at No. 4 on the latest Billboard 200 (after five weeks at the summit), while Planet Her is No. 12.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Will Khalid‘s new set Scenic Drive debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Will Taylor Swift‘s new radio single “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” reach the top 40 of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.