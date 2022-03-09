The Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Next week will mark the 100th week on the Billboard 200 for Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia. Will the album spend its centennial frame in the top 40: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes, Future Nostalgia ranks at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 (dated March 12) with 18,000 equivalent album units earned, according to MRC Data.

They collaborated on a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 last year, but whose solo song will be higher on next week’s chart: Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” or Jack Harlow’s “Nail Tech”?

Answer: “Thats What I Want.” Lil Nas X’s latest hit ranks at No. 11 on the Hot 100 (after reaching No. 9), while “Nail Tech” places at No. 41 (a week after it launched at No. 18).

This week’s questions are:

1) Shawn Mendes has been a mainstay on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. Which of his songs will be higher on next week’s list: “It’ll Be Okay” or “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”?

2) “Pushin P,” by Gunna and Future and featuring Young Thug, has been in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 since it debuted in January. Will it stay there on next week’s chart: Yes or No?

3) Will Kygo and DNCE’s “Dancing Feet” be in the top 10 of next week’d Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart: Yes or No?

Plus, as part of Billboard and Samsung’s exclusive partnership for SXSW, fans who participate in this week’s games can enter for a chance to win two tickets to one of Billboard‘s three concerts at the annual festival: Gunna and Young Thug on March 17, Kygo and Palm Tree Records on March 18, or Shawn Mendes and Sebastian Yatra on March 19. The contest began on Monday (March 7), and runs until Friday (March 11). Three winners will be picked at random by VersusGame.