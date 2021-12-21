Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Glass Animals, Ed Sheeran & More

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups featured Glass Animals‘ slow-burning and still sizzling hit “Heat Waves” and Summer Walker and Silk Sonic’s recently released albums.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which song will rank higher on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Ed Sheeran‘s “Shivers” or Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”?

Answer: Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” The steadily ascending single climbs one spot to No. 8 on this week’s Hot 100, while Sheeran’s former top five hit “Shivers” dips 11-12.

Which R&B album will rank higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Summer Walker’s Still Over It or Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic?

Answer: Summer Walker’s Still Over It, at No. 23, while Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak‘s collaborative debut LP places at No. 29. The sets hit Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in November.

This week’s questions are:

Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial topped the Billboard 200 for four weeks in 2019-20. Will his new album, Live Life Fast, debut at No. 1 next week? Yes or No?

Drake and Olivia Rodrigo ranked as Billboard‘s top two artists of 2021. Whose album will be higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Drake’s Certified Lover Boy or Rodrigo’s Sour?

