Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: ‘Encanto,’ Imagine Dragons & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto, Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” and Justin Bieber’s “Ghost.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting biweekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

After its first televised performance at the Oscars, will Encanto‘s former No. 1 “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rank in the top three of next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No, although it holds in the top 10 of the April 9-dated Hot 100, at No. 8, after it spent five weeks at No. 1 – the longest reign ever for a song from a Disney movie.

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons and JID or “Ghost” by Justin Bieber?

Answer: The tracks place back-to-back on the latest Hot 100: “Enemy” at No. 5, as it ranks in the top five for the first time, and “Ghost” at No. 6, down a spot from its peak (having become Bieber’s milestone 20th top five hit).

This week’s questions are:

Will Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” debut at No. 1 on next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: “Woman” by Doja Cat or “Big Energy” by Latto?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.