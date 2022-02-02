Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups About Walker Hayes, ‘Encanto’ & More

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups testing your chart-predicting acumen featured Walker Hayes‘ new LP Country Stuff: The Album, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, and Kodak Black‘s “Super Gremlin.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting biweekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Explore Explore Walker Hayes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Following the viral success of 2021’s “Fancy Like,” will Walker Hayes’ Country Stuff: The Album debut in the top 10 on next week’s Top Country Albums chart: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. Hayes’ new album bows at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart (dated Feb. 5) and No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 33,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data. The launch marks his highest career placements on both charts.

Both were in the top 10 of last week’s Billboard Hot 100 – which song will be higher on next week’s chart: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, or “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black?

Answer: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The Encanto anthem (credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast) ascends to No. 1 on the Hot 100, while “Super Gremlin” holds at its No. 5 high.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Which rap hit will be higher on next week’s Hot 100: Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” or “Pushin P” by Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug?

And:

Which recently debuting song will rank higher on next week’s Hot 100: “Dos Oruguitas” by Sebastián Yatra or “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons X JID?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.