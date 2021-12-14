Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Taylor Swift’s ‘Message in a Bottle’ & More

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups featured Taylor Swift’s new single “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” and Khalid’s new set Scenic Drive (The Tape).

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting biweekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Taylor Swift’s new radio single “Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” reach the top 40 of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Amid an influx of holiday songs on the latest Hot 100 (dated Dec. 18), the song stands at No. 82. Still, it rises to No. 11 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and holds at its No. 21 high on Pop Airplay.

Will Khalid’s new set Scenic Drive (The Tape) debut in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: Yes or No?

Answer: No. Scenic Drive (The Tape) debuts at No. 54. On Top R&B Albums, it bounds in at No. 8.

This week’s questions are:

Which song will rank higher on next week’s Hot 100: Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” or Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”?

Which R&B album will rank higher on next week’s Billboard 200: Summer Walker’s Still Over It or Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.