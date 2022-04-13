Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Harry Styles, Latto & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was,” Latto‘s “Big Energy” and Doja Cat‘s “Woman.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Harry Styles‘ new single “As It Was” debut at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. Styles scores his second Hot 100 No. 1, after “Watermelon Sugar,” with “As It Was” soaring to the biggest streaming week for a 2022 single.

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: “Woman” by Doja Cat or “Big Energy” by Latto?

Answer: “Big Energy,” which holds at its No. 3 high. Meanwhile, “Woman” reaches its own new best rank, rising 10-8.

This week’s questions are:

Which album will debut higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn or Camila Cabello’s Familia?

Will Styles‘ “As It Was” spend a second week at No. 1 on next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” or Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”?

