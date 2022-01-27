Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Adele, The Weeknd & Gunna

The latest Billboard and VersusGame matchups testing your chart-predicting prowess featured Adele‘s latest single “Oh My God,” as well as Gunna and The Weeknd‘s new albums DS4Ever and Dawn FM, respectively.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Adele Gunna The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Will Adele‘s “Oh My God” match or pass its original peak of No. 5 on next week’s Billboard Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. “Oh My God” jumped 26-18 on the latest Hot 100 (dated Jan. 29), following the Jan. 12 premiere of its official video, but did not outperform its No. 5 best.

In their second weeks on the Billboard 200, which album will rank higher: The Weeknd‘s Dawn FM or Gunna’s DS4Ever?

Answer: Gunna’s DS4Ever. The set slips to No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 after it debuted at No. 1 a week earlier. The Weeknd’s Dawn FM drops to No. 3.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Following the viral success of 2021’s “Fancy Like,” will Walker Hayes’ Country Stuff the Album debut in the top 10 on next week’s Top Country Albums chart: Yes or No?

And:

Both were in the top 10 of last week’s Billboard Hot 100 — which song will be higher on next week’s chart: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Encanto, or Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin”?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.