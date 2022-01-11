Billboard Vietnam Is Launching Its Own Charts for the First Time

The Billboard music charts are officially arriving in Vietnam.

Billboard Vietnam will have its own highly anticipated platform to showcase the popularity of local artists as well as the reach of global artists within the territory, thanks to two new flagship charts launching Friday (Jan. 14). The Billboard Vietnam Hot 100 will encompass all music genres, while the Billboard Vietnam Top Vietnamese Songs will rank the most popular Vietnamese songs specifically.

Both charts rank the most popular songs in the country based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services in Vietnam, plus download sales from top music retailers, provided by MRC Data.

“Music Charts are one of the most important validations that artists can receive from fans” Billboard Vietnam CEO Myke Brown said in a press statement. “We are excited that Vietnamese music culture can unite and shine with artists around the world under a standardized metric for our music industry. I would like to thank Billboard President Julian Holguin and the entire Billboard U.S. team for their commitment in bringing the charts to Vietnam. We at Billboard Vietnam truly believe Vietnamese artists have an enormous amount of talent, and we wish for them to reach their highest potential by empowering them and providing them an opportunity to participate and be discovered on the global stage.”

“Since the introduction of the charts, Billboard has been the music industry’s main resource for measuring what is popular,” Billboard President Julian Holguin added. “With its storied history, artistry, and cultural significance, we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch a new regional chart in Vietnam. Billboard is humbled to bring the rich Vietnamese music scene to a global audience, and we look forward to the artist discovery this chart will usher in.”

The first-of-their kind Vietnamese charts, which will launch on Friday, will also be featured on Billboard.com, bolstering Vietnamese artist discovery worldwide.