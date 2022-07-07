Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Beyonce, Chris Brown & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Beyoncé‘s new single “Break My Soul” and Chris Brown‘s latest album Breezy.

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

After debuting on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 after just three full days of activity, will Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” be in the top 10 of next week’s chart: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. “Break My Soul” jumps 15-7 on the latest Hot 100 (dated July 9) following its first full week of tracking.

And: Chris Brown has scored 10 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. Will his latest release, Breezy, be his 11th upon its debut next week: Yes or No?

Answer: Yes. Breezy bows at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Will Cardi B’s “Hot Shit,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, debut in the top five of next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

And: Next week week will mark one year on the Hot 100 for The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.” It has spent its entire run in the top 20 and all but two weeks in the top 15. Will it spend its birthday in the top 15: Yes or No?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.