Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Jack White, Harry Styles & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Jack White’s new album Fear of the Dawn, Camila Cabello’s new LP Familia and Harry Styles’ Billboard Hot 100-topping single “As It Was.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which album will debut higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn or Camila Cabello’s Familia?

Answer: Fear of the Dawn. White’s new LP launches at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (dated April 23), while Cabello’s Familia opens at No. 10. They add to their top 10 tallies, as White lands his fifth solo top 10 and Cabello earns her third.

Will Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” spend a second week at No. 1 on next week’s Hot 100: Yes or No?

Answer: No. “As It Was” ranks at No. 2 on the latest Hot 100, as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” flies in at No. 1. Still, “As It Was” wins the chart’s top Airplay Gainer award, as it jumps 19-14 on Radio Songs (up 25% to 33.8 million in audience, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data).

And: Which song will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” or Elton John and Lipa’s “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”?

Answer: “Cold Heart.” The collab ranks at No. 16, after reaching No. 7, while “Levitating” places at No. 21, after becoming the No. 1 Hot 100 hit of all of 2021.

To make predictions about your favorite songs and artists, you can download the VersusGame app on your mobile phone in the App Store, Google Play or at about.versusgame.com.

This week’s questions are:

Which recent No. 1 debut will be higher on next week’s Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” or Jack Harlow’s “First Class”?

And: Which recent top 40 entry will be higher on next week’s Hot 100? Elle King and Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” or Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend”?

Visit billboard.com and follow @billboardcharts on Twitter as next week’s charts are revealed to find out the results of the latest Billboard questions on VersusGame.