Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Harry Styles, Jack Harlow & More

Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess pitted Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” against Jack Harlow‘s “First Class,” and Elle King and Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” vs. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend.”

Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out of four times so far.

Last week’s challenges featured the following questions:

Which recent No. 1 debut will be higher on next week‘s Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” or Jack Harlow’s “First Class”?

Answer: “As It Was.” Styles’ latest single returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100 (dated April 30), while Harlow’s new hit places at No. 2, following its chart-topping start a week earlier.

Which recent top 40 entry will be higher on next week‘s Hot 100? Elle King and Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” or Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend”?

Answer: “Boyfriend.” Cameron’s first top 40 entry on her own rises to No. 37, a new high, while “Drunk”drops off the chart after likewise reaching No. 37, as well as No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart.

This week’s questions are:

Which newly released album will debut higher on next week‘s Billboard 200: Jason Aldean’s Georgia or Pusha T’s It‘s Almost Dry?

And: Next week will mark the 25th week in the top 10 of the Hot 100 for Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Will it spend it in the top five: Yes or No?

