‘Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits’ Limited Engagement Channel Returning to SiriusXM

SiriusXM’s limited engagement channel Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits returns Thursday (June 16), celebrating the biggest all-time songs of the summer.

The channel will count down, from No. 500 to No. 1, the hottest summer classics from 1958 through 2021 based on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, featuring such acts as The Beatles, Bee Gees, Mariah Carey, Drake, Elton John, Madonna, Katy Perry, Elvis Presley, Rihanna, Rolling Stones, Usher and (fittingly) Donna Summer.

The first week of SiriusXM’s Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits channel (June 16-22) will be available on SiriusXM channel 104 and the SXM App. The channel will then continue exclusively on the SXM App through Labor Day (Sept. 5).

A week ago, Billboard brought back the Songs of the Summer chart, with Harry Styles ushering in this year’s summery summary No. 1 with “As It Was,” which holds atop the latest list. The 20-position chart tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 11 through Sept. 10). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer of 2022 will be revealed.

BTS‘ “Butter” made a smooth No. 1 finish on the 2021 Songs of the Summer chart, after DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” featuring Roddy Ricch, wrapped on top in 2020 and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, claimed the title in 2019. Drake’s “In My Feelings” won in 2018, following triumphs for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017 and Drake’s “One Dance,” featuring Wizkid and Kyla, in 2016.