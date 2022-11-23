‘Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown’ Celebrates the Season on SiriusXM

Twelve days of Christmas is a great way to celebrate the holidays.

Even better? 112 songs, and for over a month.

Instead of stopping after 12 drummers drumming, the holiday beat will go on thanks to the Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown, available on available on SiriusXM’s SXM App from Nov. 23 through Dec. 28.

The list is based on historical performance on Billboard‘s weekly Holiday 100 songs chart (which each week during the holiday season ranks the most popular holiday songs across all genres and eras by streaming activity data via online music sources; radio audience impressions; and sales data, all compiled by Luminate).

While listeners may not hear four calling birds, even more melodic sounds of the season decorate the Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown on the SXM App, including classic festive anthems from Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Nat King Cole, Ariana Grande, Jackson 5, Brenda Lee, Pentatonix, Elvis Presley, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Wham! and more.

Meanwhile, you can browse Billboard‘s weekly Holiday 100 songs chart and the weekly Top Holiday Albums tally, which update each Tuesday on Billboard.com. Billboard also publishes the weekly Holiday Streaming Songs, Holiday Airplay and Holiday Digital Song Sales charts throughout the holiday season.

The Billboard Top 112 Songs of Christmas Countdown on SiriusXM’s SXM App marks the latest partnership between SiriusXM and Billboard. Billboard Live airs each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Volume channel, hosted by Lyndsey Havens and Carl Lamarre. Plus, this summer brought the Billboard Top 500 Summer Hits retrospective, while the Billboard Cupid Countdown celebrated the 50 biggest love songs of the last 50-plus years for Valentine’s Day.